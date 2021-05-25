Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $257.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

