Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,372 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after purchasing an additional 366,371 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,054,000 after buying an additional 404,315 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

INFY opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

