Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,338 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $792,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

BNDW opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.