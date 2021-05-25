Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,014 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE:EQR opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

