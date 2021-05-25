Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

