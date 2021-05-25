Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,454 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 104,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,146,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 823,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

