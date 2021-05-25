Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,908 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anaplan by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,834,000 after purchasing an additional 410,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

