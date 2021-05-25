15,096 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $931,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.6% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE T opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

