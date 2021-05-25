Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.25 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Quest Diagnostics worth $37,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

