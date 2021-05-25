Rhumbline Advisers Sells 39,915 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ventas were worth $36,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ventas by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ventas by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.68, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.