Commerce Bank Acquires 525 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,645,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

