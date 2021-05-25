Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 5,000 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $100,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,907 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $220,430.47.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $363,614.87.

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $614.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.