ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CFO Judith L. Bjornaas Sells 7,500 Shares

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ManTech International stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

