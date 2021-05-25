Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.46. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Chegg has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chegg by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

