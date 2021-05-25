Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,953,796.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,244.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,313.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,207.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.