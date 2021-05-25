Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 296.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,322 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

