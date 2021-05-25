Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cameco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,711,000 after purchasing an additional 932,088 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.