Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $355.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.06. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $13,572,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.