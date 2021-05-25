Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

