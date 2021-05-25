Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 31,732 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of BB opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.26. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

