Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.21 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

