Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,050 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

