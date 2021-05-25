Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $501.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total value of $7,646,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,702,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,423 shares of company stock worth $22,641,615 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

