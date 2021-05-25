Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

