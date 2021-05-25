Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.