Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

TRP stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

