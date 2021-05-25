Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 995 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

