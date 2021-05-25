Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.