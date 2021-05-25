Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,628 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Mplx by 75.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 625,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

MPLX opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

