Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

