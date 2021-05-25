Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.58 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

