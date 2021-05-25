Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Intuit stock opened at $440.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $442.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.