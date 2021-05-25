Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

