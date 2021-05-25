Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 18.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $31,717,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 8.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

