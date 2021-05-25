Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

