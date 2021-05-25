Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 191,344 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $70,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $215.30 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

