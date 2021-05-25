Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,954 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

