ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5,972.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.