Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 318,337 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,896,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,337 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $67,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,656.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HMHC opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

