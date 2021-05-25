Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.90% of Element Solutions worth $85,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ESI opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

