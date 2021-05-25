Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347,227 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $77,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

