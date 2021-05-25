BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.27% of BlackLine worth $80,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,137.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,013 shares of company stock worth $17,405,762 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.