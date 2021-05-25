Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $82.59 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $82,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $220.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.26. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

