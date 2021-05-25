iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 121.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

