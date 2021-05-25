Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Marcus & Millichap worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $912,110.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,732,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,185,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $345,775.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,382 shares of company stock valued at $17,345,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

