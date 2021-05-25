Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 169,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

