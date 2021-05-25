Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Orion Group stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

