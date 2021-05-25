PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Glen Burkhardt Sells 3,811 Shares of Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Glen Burkhardt sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $12,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PHAS opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

