Insider Buying: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. The company has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a P/E ratio of -41.22, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
BRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.