Insider Buying: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. The company has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a P/E ratio of -41.22, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.