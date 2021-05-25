AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Insider Kojo Busia Acquires 1,000 Shares

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) insider Kojo Busia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$25.35 ($18.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,350.00 ($18,107.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.0949 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

